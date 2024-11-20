Left Menu

Nanded Bypoll: A Direct Contest in Maharashtra's Political Arena

The Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll is underway, with 12.59% voter turnout recorded by 9 am. The election features a battle between Congress's Ravindra Chavan and BJP's Santukrao Hambarde. The bypoll follows the death of sitting MP Vasant Chavan, with his son Ravindra vying for the seat.

The Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll witnessed a 12.59 percent voter turnout by 9 am, as reported by election officials on Wednesday.

Voting commenced at 7 am and is set to conclude at 6 pm. This electoral event features a direct contest between Ravindra Chavan of Congress and BJP's Santukrao Hambarde.

The bypoll was called following the demise of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Ravindra Chavan, his son, now aims to secure the seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, Pratap Patil Chikhalikar won the Nanded seat for BJP, defeating then-Congress candidate Ashok Chavan. However, Chikhalikar lost to Vasant Chavan in the 2024 elections by an over 59,000 vote margin. Notably, Ashok Chavan switched to BJP in February, while Chikhalikar joined the NCP under Ajit Pawar and is contesting the assembly poll in Nanded's Loha.

