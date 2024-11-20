Left Menu

Maharashtra's Pivotal Election: A Call to Action

Sharad Pawar emphasizes the significance of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, urging citizens to vote. He dismisses BJP's allegations against his daughter Supriya Sule and allies. Pawar predicts a shift in power favoring the opposition MVA, highlighting the election's importance for farmers, youth, and women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:58 IST
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar underscored the significance of the forthcoming assembly elections, stating they will shape Maharashtra's future. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Baramati, Pawar urged all eligible voters to cast their ballot.

Pawar criticized Maharashtra's low voter turnout compared to smaller northeastern states and dismissed BJP's allegations involving his daughter, Supriya Sule, and Congress leader Nana Patole with regards to alleged Bitcoin scandals.

He anticipates a power shift in favor of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), urging voters to support the coalition. The election, he emphasized, is crucial for addressing the needs of farmers, youth, and women across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

