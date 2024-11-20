Maharashtra's Pivotal Election: A Call to Action

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar underscored the significance of the forthcoming assembly elections, stating they will shape Maharashtra's future. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Baramati, Pawar urged all eligible voters to cast their ballot.

Pawar criticized Maharashtra's low voter turnout compared to smaller northeastern states and dismissed BJP's allegations involving his daughter, Supriya Sule, and Congress leader Nana Patole with regards to alleged Bitcoin scandals.

He anticipates a power shift in favor of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), urging voters to support the coalition. The election, he emphasized, is crucial for addressing the needs of farmers, youth, and women across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)