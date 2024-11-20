Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Leaders Urge for Higher Voter Turnout Amid Slow Start
As Maharashtra votes in assembly elections, notable figures like Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis stress the importance of casting votes. Early reports indicate a sluggish voter turnout of 18.14%, prompting calls from political leaders for increased participation to influence future governance.
In Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), cast his vote with his family at a local polling station on Wednesday, encouraging citizens to participate in the democratic process. Aaditya Thackeray, a party leader, joined in urging voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box.
Despite these appeals, Maharashtra's voter turnout was a mere 18.14% after four hours of polling. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar recorded a video message, reminding voters of their civic duty and referencing the historical significance of voting in the land that birthed leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar.
The Election Commission reported varying turnout rates across regions with Gadchiroli district achieving a 30% turnout by 11 am, the highest in Maharashtra, while Nanded posted a notably low figure of 13.67%. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also highlighted the democratic 'festival' underway, urging all citizens to cast their votes.
Voting commenced at 7 am for the single-phase assembly elections across 288 constituencies, with primary competition between the BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Historical context shows BJP's previous victories in 2019 and 2014, adding weight to their ongoing contest for power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
