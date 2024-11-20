Amidst By-Poll Allegations in UP: Tensions Rise with Accusations of Voting Interference

Tensions are escalating in Uttar Pradesh as the Samajwadi Party accuses the police of interfering in the voting process in by-elections across nine constituencies, including Kundarki and Sisamau. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has submitted a complaint to the Election Commission, alleging occurrences of fake voting in these areas.

The Samajwadi Party has voiced concerns on the social media platform X, citing specific cases in Kundarki where voters reportedly faced harassment by law enforcement at polling stations. Despite these claims, Anuj Singh, the District Magistrate of Moradabad, insists that voting has continued peacefully, countering SP's accusations.

The BJP has raised the alarm about fake identity cards being used for voting by non-resident individuals in certain constituencies. They have called on the Chief Electoral Officer to take stringent actions to prevent such malpractice, ensuring a legitimate electoral process. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has dismissed SP's claims as baseless, urging citizens to vote without fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)