Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Bypoll Manipulation in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of using administrative power to win Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls unfairly. He claims the Election Commission is ignoring irregularities and urges voters to exercise their voting right, accusing BJP of manipulating police to block opposition voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:26 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has launched severe accusations against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging the misuse of administrative resources to influence the outcome of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls.

Yadav claims that despite lodging complaints about irregularities in various constituencies, the Election Commission is failing to act, essentially turning a blind eye to the issues. He called on voters to remain vigilant and ensure they cast their votes as their democratic right.

Video evidence, according to Yadav, shows police interference in the voting process, further intensifying his claims that the BJP is resorting to unfair practices due to waning support and internal opposition. The ongoing polls recorded a 31.21% voter turnout by 1 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

