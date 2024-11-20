Prabowo Subianto's Diplomatic Visit to the UK

President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia is on a diplomatic mission in the United Kingdom, engaging in significant meetings with the nation's key figures. His itinerary prominently includes a session with King Charles and a discussion with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Indonesian leader, who has already landed in London, is set to participate in a CEO roundtable forum. This event is expected to facilitate economic dialogue and foster business collaborations between Indonesian and British enterprises.

This international visit underscores the growing partnership between Indonesia and Britain, encompassing both diplomatic and economic dimensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)