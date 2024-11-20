Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto's Diplomatic Visit to the UK

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto is visiting the UK to meet with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. His schedule includes attending a CEO roundtable forum in London. The visit signals strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Indonesia and Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 16:52 IST
President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia is on a diplomatic mission in the United Kingdom, engaging in significant meetings with the nation's key figures. His itinerary prominently includes a session with King Charles and a discussion with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Indonesian leader, who has already landed in London, is set to participate in a CEO roundtable forum. This event is expected to facilitate economic dialogue and foster business collaborations between Indonesian and British enterprises.

This international visit underscores the growing partnership between Indonesia and Britain, encompassing both diplomatic and economic dimensions.

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

