Jharkhand's Electoral Battle: Voter Turnout Hits Over 61%

Jharkhand witnessed a robust voter turnout in the second and concluding phase of its assembly elections. Electoral officials reported that over 61% of voters cast their ballots by 3 PM across 38 constituencies.

The ruling JMM-led INDIA coalition aims to hold power against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's challenge. Polls opened at 7 AM in 14,218 booths covering 12 districts, and will proceed until 5 PM.

The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. Political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders, have emphasized the election's significance, urging citizens to exercise their democratic right.

