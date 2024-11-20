Election Controversy in Madhupur: Allegations and Arrests Shake Up Polls
Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey filed a complaint accusing a presiding officer of favoring the ruling party in Madhupur's election. Consequently, the officer was dismissed and investigated. The JMM contested the complaint, claiming bias. The election process continues under scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
The electoral scene in Madhupur assembly constituency faced turbulence as Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey lodged a complaint against a presiding officer. The complaint centered on alleged bias towards the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate during the voting process.
Following the complaint, the presiding officer at booth 111, Ramanand Kumar Paswan, was removed and later arrested. The Deoghar administration clarified that Paswan's proximity to the voting compartment breached Election Commission rules, warranting his replacement.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha disputed these allegations of bias, branding the complaint as unfounded and raising concerns over differential treatment by election authorities towards the BJP's grievances. Voting across the constituency remains under intense observation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
