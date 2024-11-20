Maharashtra Elections: Mahayuti Poised for a Comeback as Exit Polls Predict Victory

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, appears poised to retain power in Maharashtra, according to exit polls released Wednesday. Following the polls for the state's 288 assembly seats, initial projections show Mahayuti could secure 137-157 seats, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress and a faction of Shiv Sena, is expected to grab 126-147 seats. Other smaller parties may win between 2-8 seats, as per a Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll.

Another exit poll by ABP-Matrize predicts the Mahayuti alliance might capture 150-170 seats, leaving the MVA with 110-130 seats. Small parties or independents could claim 8-10 seats. Similarly, the News 24-Today's Chanakya exit poll suggests Mahayuti will forge ahead with 152-160 seats, the MVA securing 130-138, and others 6-8 seats.

'Peoples Pulse', in a decisive prediction, estimates Mahayuti to bag 175-195 seats against MVA's 85-112, with other players winning 7-12. With a majority mark at 145 seats, Maharashtra witnessed a voter turnout of 58.22% by 5 p.m. on polling day. The closely watched elections mark the first assembly polls post-splits within Shiv Sena and NCP.

