Trump's Potential Targets: A Quest for Prosecution

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced his intent to investigate or prosecute his political adversaries, former intelligence and military officials, tech leaders, prosecutors, and activists. This includes figures like Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, and prosecutors investigating him, amidst claims of political and election interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to return to office, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to launch investigations against a slew of political figures and entities. Among those he aims to target are Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney.

Trump's focus extends beyond political rivals, as he sets his sights on former intelligence officials tied to the Russia probe, including ex-CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Trump has labeled these figures as corrupt, continuing his narrative of the Russia investigation being a 'hoax.'

Trump's targets also include former military officials, tech moguls like Mark Zuckerberg, and prosecutors such as those involved in cases against him. He has publicly criticized these individuals for various alleged offences, indicating potential criminal probes should he regain the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

