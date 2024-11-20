Trump's Potential Targets: A Quest for Prosecution

In a bid to return to office, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to launch investigations against a slew of political figures and entities. Among those he aims to target are Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney.

Trump's focus extends beyond political rivals, as he sets his sights on former intelligence officials tied to the Russia probe, including ex-CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Trump has labeled these figures as corrupt, continuing his narrative of the Russia investigation being a 'hoax.'

Trump's targets also include former military officials, tech moguls like Mark Zuckerberg, and prosecutors such as those involved in cases against him. He has publicly criticized these individuals for various alleged offences, indicating potential criminal probes should he regain the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)