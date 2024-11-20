Modi's Party Gains Edge in State Elections
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP and allies are projected to win majorities in Maharashtra and Jharkhand state elections, according to TV exit polls. This comes as a boost after a disappointing general election. BJP currently rules Maharashtra and is in opposition in Jharkhand.
- Country:
- India
Narendra Modi's political fortunes appear to be on an upswing as exit polls predict a favorable outcome for his party in two key state elections. According to television exit surveys, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its coalition partners are poised to secure majorities in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
The BJP, which currently governs Maharashtra, stands to strengthen its position, while potentially gaining control in mineral-rich Jharkhand where it is currently the opposition. Voting concluded today, with vote counting scheduled for Saturday.
Exit polls have a mixed track record in India due to its diverse electorate, yet this projection provides a morale boost for Modi following a lackluster general election earlier this year. Political parties have targeted farmers and women voters with promises of various benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
