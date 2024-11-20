Left Menu

Trump Appoints Whitaker as NATO Ambassador

Donald Trump has announced Matt Whitaker as the US ambassador to NATO, a decision reflecting his unconventional foreign policy approach. Whitaker, with a legal background, is entrusted to uphold U.S. interests and strengthen ties with NATO, despite Trump's past skepticism of the alliance.

Updated: 20-11-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:43 IST
Trump Appoints Whitaker as NATO Ambassador
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In what appears to be a significant step in shaping U.S. foreign relations, Donald Trump has appointed Matt Whitaker as the new ambassador to NATO.

Trump describes Whitaker as a 'strong warrior and loyal Patriot,' believing he will advance U.S. interests and enhance NATO ties amidst global tensions.

Whitaker, primarily known for his legal career, brings a unique perspective to the role, underscoring Trump's unorthodox diplomatic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

