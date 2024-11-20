Left Menu

Trump Nominates Loyalist Matthew Whitaker as U.S. Ambassador to NATO

Donald Trump has nominated Matthew Whitaker as U.S. ambassador to NATO. Whitaker, a loyalist who briefly served as acting attorney general, is expected to strengthen ties with NATO allies. Trump emphasized Whitaker's dedication to promoting 'America First' policies and maintaining peace through strength amid global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:47 IST
Donald Trump, the President-elect, has nominated Matthew Whitaker as the U.S. ambassador to NATO, underscoring his 'America First' agenda with a trusted ally. Whitaker previously stepped in as acting attorney general during Trump's initial term.

Trump praised Whitaker's dedication, emphasizing his role in advancing U.S. interests and solidifying alliances with NATO members. The nomination comes amid historically tense relations with the alliance, criticized by Trump for inadequate defense spending by European partners.

Whitaker's association with the America First Policy Institute signals a continued emphasis on a robust foreign policy. With global tensions escalating in regions like Ukraine and the Middle East, Trump's strategy of 'peace through strength' aims to assert American influence on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

