European Parliament Clears Path for New Commission

European Parliament leaders have reached a pivotal agreement to approve members for the forthcoming European Commission, signaling a step forward after the recent elections. Two sources, familiar with the discussions, confirmed this development to Reuters.

This new commission, which will operate under the leadership of German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, stands ready to take office by December. This timing aligns with von der Leyen's initial plans, marking a critical transition in EU governance.

Nevertheless, the EU assembly must formally sanction all 26 commissioners, a process expected to conclude next week. The candidacy of Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi and six proposed executive vice presidents, including Estonia's Kaja Kallas and Spain's Teresa Ribera, saw delays as parliamentary factions debated various political matters.

