Left Menu

European Parliament Clears Path for New Commission

European Parliament leaders have agreed to approve the members of the upcoming European Commission. The commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, is expected to take office by December. Parliamentary approval of all 26 commissioners is anticipated next week, with political debates causing initial delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:58 IST
European Parliament Clears Path for New Commission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Parliament leaders have reached a pivotal agreement to approve members for the forthcoming European Commission, signaling a step forward after the recent elections. Two sources, familiar with the discussions, confirmed this development to Reuters.

This new commission, which will operate under the leadership of German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, stands ready to take office by December. This timing aligns with von der Leyen's initial plans, marking a critical transition in EU governance.

Nevertheless, the EU assembly must formally sanction all 26 commissioners, a process expected to conclude next week. The candidacy of Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi and six proposed executive vice presidents, including Estonia's Kaja Kallas and Spain's Teresa Ribera, saw delays as parliamentary factions debated various political matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024