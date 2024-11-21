Uproar in U.S. Capitol: Bathroom Debate Sparks Controversy

The U.S. Capitol is the scene of a fresh controversy as House Speaker Mike Johnson has mandated that all single-sex bathrooms are designated for individuals of that biological sex. This decision comes after the election of Sarah McBride, the first transgender member of Congress, and has ignited significant debate.

Johnson's stance was a response to a resolution filed by Republican Representative Nancy Mace. He suggested alternatives, including using private or unisex bathrooms, yet the move has been criticized as a distraction from urgent legislative matters. McBride responded, affirming compliance but pledging to focus on broader concerns.

Democrats argue that the enforcement of such rules is tantamount to bullying. The focus on transgender rights continues to be a divisive issue in U.S. politics, with lawmakers across the country proposing numerous bills aimed at restricting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)