President-elect Donald Trump is poised to designate Russell Vought, a staunch conservative ally, to lead the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB). This role would provide Vought the ability to shape significant budgeting and policy decisions, as well as implement Schedule F to alter federal employee protections.

Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang, who once stood as a billionaire investor, received an 18-year prison sentence due to massive financial fraud that led to significant losses for major banks. This verdict wraps up a complex case demonstrating how unchecked financial strategies can lead to ruin.

As Donald Trump transitions into office, speculation rises over further appointments including Martin Makary for the FDA. Amidst these administrative changes, legal challenges linger, ranging from election-linked lawsuits to cybersecurity issues with the 'Scattered Spider' group.

(With inputs from agencies.)