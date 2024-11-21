Left Menu

John Prescott: The Bare-Knuckle Politician Who Shaped New Labour

John Prescott, Britain's former Deputy Prime Minister, is remembered for his fierce loyalty to his working-class roots and his role in Tony Blair's Labour government. Despite media ridicule for his verbal gaffes, Prescott was a pivotal figure in New Labour and remains a symbol of tenacious politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:00 IST
John Prescott: The Bare-Knuckle Politician Who Shaped New Labour
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

John Prescott, the combative former deputy prime minister of Britain, passed away after battling Alzheimer's disease. Announced by his family on Thursday, Prescott, aged 86, served as deputy under Tony Blair from 1997 to 2007, later receiving a peerage in 2010.

Prescott, born in Wales to a railway signalman and domestic helper, was a staunch advocate for his working-class roots. At 17, he worked as a steward on a luxury cruise ship and engaged in boxing matches for passenger entertainment. His political career began in 1970, ascending to deputy leader of Labour by 1994, bridging Blair's 'New Labour' with traditionalists.

Known for his blunt style, he faced media mockery for his lack of oratory finesse. He gained the moniker 'Two Jags' for owning luxury cars and became infamous for punching a protester. Scandals shadowed him, including an affair with his diary secretary, followed by allegations of sexist behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024