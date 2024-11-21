John Prescott: The Bare-Knuckle Politician Who Shaped New Labour

John Prescott, the combative former deputy prime minister of Britain, passed away after battling Alzheimer's disease. Announced by his family on Thursday, Prescott, aged 86, served as deputy under Tony Blair from 1997 to 2007, later receiving a peerage in 2010.

Prescott, born in Wales to a railway signalman and domestic helper, was a staunch advocate for his working-class roots. At 17, he worked as a steward on a luxury cruise ship and engaged in boxing matches for passenger entertainment. His political career began in 1970, ascending to deputy leader of Labour by 1994, bridging Blair's 'New Labour' with traditionalists.

Known for his blunt style, he faced media mockery for his lack of oratory finesse. He gained the moniker 'Two Jags' for owning luxury cars and became infamous for punching a protester. Scandals shadowed him, including an affair with his diary secretary, followed by allegations of sexist behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)