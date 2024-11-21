Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Arrest of Gautam Adani Amid US Charges

Rahul Gandhi called for the immediate arrest of Gautam Adani after the billionaire was charged by US prosecutors for alleged bribery. Adani's group denied the claims, asserting compliance with all laws. Gandhi emphasized Adani's supposed protection by PM Modi and vowed to continue the political battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:34 IST
Gautam Adani
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition, has urged immediate action against industrialist Gautam Adani following charges of alleged bribery and fraud levelled by US prosecutors. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi highlighted the case, which involves accusations of a USD 250 million bribe to Indian officials.

The Adani Group, however, firmly denied the accusations, describing them as unfounded and insisting on full legal compliance. Adani's alleged influence and perceived protection by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under scrutiny from Gandhi, who lamented the lack of repercussions for Adani in India.

Spearheading the opposition's rallying calls, Gandhi pledged to raise the issue in Parliament, with demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into Adani's dealings. The Congress leader alleged the Prime Minister's protection of Adani and expressed skepticism over any potential investigation or arrest within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

