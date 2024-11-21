Xi's Diplomatic Offensive: A New Playbook Amid Trump Era Policies
Chinese President Xi Jinping adopted a proactive diplomatic approach amid Trump's reelection, aiming to counter potential U.S. tariffs and foster relations with the Global South. His goal is maintaining China's influence in global trade while handling internal economic challenges and exploiting opportunities presented by developing regions.
As Donald Trump reassumes leadership of the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping has launched a diplomatic campaign to navigate potential new tariffs and seize opportunities from emerging gaps between Washington and its allies. Xi sought to present China as a reliable advocate of the multilateral trade order at recent international summits.
This shift in approach was evident at gatherings such as APEC and G20, where Chinese diplomats engaged more constructively than in past events. Facing a major property crisis, China is focusing on the Global South, promoting initiatives like zero-tariff treatment for least developed countries to strengthen its economic stance amid potential American protectionism.
Despite challenges, Xi aims to enhance China's status as a defender of globalization and critique of protectionism. However, analysts caution that unresolved territorial tensions and skepticism from neighboring countries could limit China's gains on this diplomatic front.
(With inputs from agencies.)
