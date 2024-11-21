Alvaro Delgado Seeks to Sway Uruguay's Run-off with Stability and Experience

Alvaro Delgado, a seasoned 55-year-old former senator, is positioning himself as the beacon of stability and continuity in Uruguay's presidential race. As the conservative ruling coalition's candidate, Delgado aims to overcome frontrunner Yamandu Orsi with the support of third-place finisher Andres Ojeda.

Delgado, who was Cabinet chief for President Luis Lacalle Pou, is campaigning to continue the current administration's trajectory. He advocates for maintaining free-trade deals, enhancing security measures, and upholding low tax rates. Despite Orsi's lead, Delgado's coalition has nearly amassing sufficient backing to pose a serious challenge.

Uruguay's political landscape hangs in the balance as Delgado seeks to attract undecided voters and those dissatisfied with the rising cost of living. His focus on experience and coalition-building is crucial, especially as no party holds an absolute majority in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)