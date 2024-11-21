Left Menu

Alvaro Delgado Seeks to Sway Uruguay's Run-off with Stability and Experience

Alvaro Delgado, a 55-year-old former senator and conservative candidate, is vying for the Uruguayan presidency against frontrunner Yamandu Orsi. With backing from the third-placed Andres Ojeda, Delgado emphasizes continuity and stability, focusing on free-trade deals, security, and lowering taxes, despite trailing in polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:32 IST
Alvaro Delgado Seeks to Sway Uruguay's Run-off with Stability and Experience

Alvaro Delgado, a seasoned 55-year-old former senator, is positioning himself as the beacon of stability and continuity in Uruguay's presidential race. As the conservative ruling coalition's candidate, Delgado aims to overcome frontrunner Yamandu Orsi with the support of third-place finisher Andres Ojeda.

Delgado, who was Cabinet chief for President Luis Lacalle Pou, is campaigning to continue the current administration's trajectory. He advocates for maintaining free-trade deals, enhancing security measures, and upholding low tax rates. Despite Orsi's lead, Delgado's coalition has nearly amassing sufficient backing to pose a serious challenge.

Uruguay's political landscape hangs in the balance as Delgado seeks to attract undecided voters and those dissatisfied with the rising cost of living. His focus on experience and coalition-building is crucial, especially as no party holds an absolute majority in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024