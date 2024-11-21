Trump's School Choice Expansion: A Looming Education Shakeup

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to introduce major changes in the education landscape by significantly expanding school choice programs. These changes would enable more parents to finance private school tuition through tax breaks, marking a pivotal development in U.S. education policy.

Although Trump may not achieve his aim to dismantle the Department of Education, experts suggest he could secure a tax break to support private schooling. Such a move could potentially increase private school enrollment dramatically, altering the balance between public funding and private education.

The proposed tax break strategy, however, faces criticism. Advocates believe it would boost school choice, yet opponents argue it would divert crucial funds from public schools, affecting millions of children. The debate continues as Trump's team prepares to push this policy through Congress when Republicans take charge next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)