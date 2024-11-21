Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Economic Revival: A New Era of IMF Negotiations and Leadership

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake commits to continue the IMF bailout despite initial promises to renegotiate. In his first parliamentary address, he emphasizes legal reform, economic development, and debt restructuring, aiming to meet election promises and foster unity across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:31 IST
Sri Lanka's Economic Revival: A New Era of IMF Negotiations and Leadership
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in a decisive move, supported the continuation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package on Thursday, reversing his earlier electoral promise to renegotiate its conditions.

During his first address to the newly elected parliament, after a landslide victory, President Dissanayake vowed to fulfil his campaign promises by upholding the rule of law and addressing past governmental misdeeds. He emphasized his government's dedication to maintaining the IMF bailout plan started by former leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Expressing optimism for the future, Dissanayake announced plans to finalize a staff-level agreement with the IMF by November 23, anticipating the next tranche of a nearly USD 3 billion facility. This comes amid ongoing reviews and complex debt restructuring negotiations essential for Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024