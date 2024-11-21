Left Menu

TMC Urges PM Modi's Response to Adani Bribery Allegations

The Trinamool Congress demands Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to charges against billionaire Gautam Adani for allegedly paying USD 265 million in bribes to Indian officials for solar power deals. The case involves corruption with potential USD 2 billion profit over two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:48 IST
TMC Urges PM Modi's Response to Adani Bribery Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a statement concerning bribery and fraud allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani. Filed in the United States, the charges suggest a conspiracy to pay USD 265 million in bribes to Indian officials for lucrative solar power contracts.

Gautam Adani, recognized as India's second-richest man, faces accusations alongside seven others, including his nephew Sagar, for allegedly bribing unnamed state officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The alleged scheme aimed at securing favorable terms that could generate over USD 2 billion in profits spanning 20 years.

Kunal Ghosh, TMC state general secretary, expressed concern over past irregularities linked to the group, highlighting the gravity of these latest allegations. He urged Prime Minister Modi to address the situation publicly. At this juncture, the Adani group has not commented, and US laws may involve foreign corruption allegations connected to American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024