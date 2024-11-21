TMC Urges PM Modi's Response to Adani Bribery Allegations

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a statement concerning bribery and fraud allegations against billionaire Gautam Adani. Filed in the United States, the charges suggest a conspiracy to pay USD 265 million in bribes to Indian officials for lucrative solar power contracts.

Gautam Adani, recognized as India's second-richest man, faces accusations alongside seven others, including his nephew Sagar, for allegedly bribing unnamed state officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The alleged scheme aimed at securing favorable terms that could generate over USD 2 billion in profits spanning 20 years.

Kunal Ghosh, TMC state general secretary, expressed concern over past irregularities linked to the group, highlighting the gravity of these latest allegations. He urged Prime Minister Modi to address the situation publicly. At this juncture, the Adani group has not commented, and US laws may involve foreign corruption allegations connected to American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)