Jimmy Lai's Fight for Democracy: A Hong Kong Saga

Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy activist, is on trial in Hong Kong under the national security law. Accused of inciting protests and colluding with foreign forces, Lai defends himself by emphasizing his anti-violence stance and commitment to Hong Kong's core values. His case heightens tensions between China and the U.S.

Updated: 21-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:18 IST
Jimmy Lai's Fight for Democracy: A Hong Kong Saga
Pro-democracy figure Jimmy Lai, 76, gave testimony during a landmark national security trial where he is accused of inciting protests and hatred against China and Hong Kong authorities. As the founder of the defunct Apple Daily, Lai is one of the most prominent figures facing charges under a law Chinese authorities enacted in June 2020.

During his testimony, Lai defended his past calls for protests, clarifying that his intentions were not to incite hatred but to preserve Hong Kong's legal autonomy. He denounced violence and dismissed accusations of colluding with foreign powers to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China.

Lai also responded to questions regarding messages sent on WhatsApp concerning U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong officials. While denying direct involvement in formulating lists of officials to be sanctioned, Lai maintained his opposition to violence and advocated for freedom and the rule of law in Hong Kong.

