Imran Khan's Legal Battles: A Deepening Crisis

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a five-day physical remand after his arrest by Rawalpindi police, following bail in a corruption case. This is amid numerous charges, including violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act. His party, PTI, claims these are politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:21 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted a five-day physical remand by an anti-terrorism court. Police arrested Khan in Rawalpindi shortly after he secured bail in a corruption case linked to the Toshakhana incident.

The police sought a 15-day remand but were granted five by the court, which instructed that the investigation continue inside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. Khan's legal challenges are mounting, with dozens of cases registered against him, which his party claims are politically motivated.

According to authorities, Khan, while detained, allegedly called for protests, adding to the charges against him, which include defying public gathering bans and endangering public safety. Amidst these legal battles, the Lahore High Court dismissed a plea seeking bail for Khan in Punjab and Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

