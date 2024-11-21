Strengthening Skies: India and Australia Boost Air Force Capability

India and Australia have solidified a new arrangement enabling the air forces of both countries to conduct air-to-air refuelling operations. This strategic move, revealed by officials on Thursday, aims to augment the Indian military's capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

The announcement came from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian counterpart Pat Conroy MP during a bilateral meeting at a regional security conclave in Vientiane, Laos. The pact allows the Royal Australian Air Force's (RAAF) KC-30A multi-role tanker to service Indian military aircraft, enhancing interoperability and strengthening bilateral relations, according to the defence ministry.

As a top-tier security ally, India remains central to Australia's strategic priorities under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, focusing on practical cooperations that bolster Indo-Pacific stability. The arrangement, discussed at the Australia-India air staff talks in New Delhi, includes practising refuelling operations to bolster mutual trust and operational synergy.

