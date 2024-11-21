Turncoat Turmoil: AAP Faces Leadership Shortage Ahead of Delhi Polls
The BJP accused AAP of lacking its own leaders, with six of its 11 candidates being recent defectors from rival parties. AAP's first candidate list for the Delhi Assembly polls has sparked criticism and claims of internal instability.
The heated political battle in Delhi took a new turn as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. The list has drawn criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which alleges that the AAP is suffering from a scarcity of its own leaders. According to BJP's claims, six out of the 11 candidates listed are 'turncoats' who have recently defected from the BJP and Congress.
AAP's prompt announcement makes it the first political party to release its candidate list for the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Among the contenders are Brahm Singh Tanwar from Chhatarpur, Anil Jha from Kirari, and B B Tyagi from Laxmi Nagar, all former BJP affiliates who switched to AAP recently. The list also features ex-Congress members.
Amidst the political chess game, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva critiqued AAP's selection as a reflection of internal dissent and projected mistrust in its leadership. In response, AAP minister Gopal Rai defended the selection process, insisting it was based on performance and public opinion. With AAP taking the plunge, the stage is set for a fierce political showdown in Delhi.
