Matt Gaetz's Withdrawal Shakes Trump's AG Pick

On Thursday, Matt Gaetz stepped back from his nomination by President-elect Donald Trump for the role of attorney general. Continued scrutiny from a federal sex trafficking investigation raised doubts about his potential confirmation as the leading federal law enforcement official.

The Florida Republican made this announcement shortly after discussions with senators, who were crucial in garnering support for his Justice Department leadership bid. Despite the initial momentum, Gaetz acknowledged that his confirmation process was becoming a distraction.

In a public statement, Gaetz emphasized the urgency of the incoming administration's need for a ready Justice Department, explaining his withdrawal as a way to avoid a prolonged political conflict. This move poses a challenge to Trump's strategy of positioning loyalists in key roles within his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)