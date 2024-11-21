Left Menu

Matt Gaetz Withdraws Attorney General Bid Amid Controversy

Matt Gaetz, facing Senate opposition and an ethics probe, withdrew from consideration as Trump's attorney general. He cited the need to avoid a lengthy political battle and emphasized the importance of having Trump's DOJ ready from Day 1. Gaetz had faced scrutiny over his qualifications and past allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:29 IST
Matt Gaetz, a hardline Republican, has withdrawn his name from consideration for the role of Attorney General under President-elect Donald Trump. This decision comes in response to opposition from Senate Republicans, whose support was crucial for his appointment.

Gaetz resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives last week and was under investigation by the Ethics Committee over allegations of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old, which he has denied. In a post on X, Gaetz stated, "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name." He stressed the importance of having Trump's Department of Justice ready from the start.

Questions regarding Gaetz's qualifications and past conduct, including a three-year Justice Department investigation into potential sex trafficking violations, which concluded without charges, were raised. While some Republican senators expressed concerns about his nomination, none publicly opposed him. Senator Cynthia Lummis remarked that Gaetz's withdrawal presents an opportunity for Trump to select an attorney general with stronger support in the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

