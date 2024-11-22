Taiwan's Presidential Pacific Tour: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te will embark on a significant diplomatic tour across the Pacific islands, including Tuvalu, Palau, and the Marshall Islands, as confirmed by the presidential office on Friday.

Lai's visit is scheduled to begin on November 30 and conclude on December 6, Deputy Taiwan Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang reported to journalists.

Details regarding Lai's transit stops remain under planning, with further announcements promised at an "appropriate time," according to Tien.

(With inputs from agencies.)