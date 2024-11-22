Taiwan's Presidential Pacific Tour: A Diplomatic Endeavor
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is set to visit Tuvalu, Palau, and the Marshall Islands in the Pacific. His journey will commence on November 30 and conclude on December 6. Current plans for transit stops are still being finalized, with announcements due at an appropriate time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 22-11-2024 07:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 07:50 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te will embark on a significant diplomatic tour across the Pacific islands, including Tuvalu, Palau, and the Marshall Islands, as confirmed by the presidential office on Friday.
Lai's visit is scheduled to begin on November 30 and conclude on December 6, Deputy Taiwan Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang reported to journalists.
Details regarding Lai's transit stops remain under planning, with further announcements promised at an "appropriate time," according to Tien.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taiwan
- President
- Lai Ching-te
- Tuvalu
- Palau
- Marshall Islands
- Pacific
- diplomacy
- foreign policy
- visit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $19.7M Project to Improve Marshall Islands’ Women and Youth Skills
The Evolving Indo-Pacific and the Quad's Role in Re-Globalization
Rugby Transfers Shake Up Super Rugby Pacific Rosters
Australia's Diplomatic Win: ANZ Pacific Branch Deal Nears Completion
Pacific Atoll Nations’ Climate Struggle: Rising Seas, Resilience, and Global Support