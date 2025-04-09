Strategic Discussions: Jaishankar and Rubio Focus on Indo-Pacific and Trade

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The discussions spanned regional developments and the crucial Indo-Pacific area, amid aspirations for a bilateral trade agreement, according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaishankar posted on social media platform X, highlighting the exchange of views on diverse geopolitical matters. These included the Indo-Pacific, Europe's strategic concerns, and the resilience of the Indian subcontinent, together with the necessity for a timely conclusion of bilateral trade discussions.

The US State Department, represented by spokesperson Tammy Bruce, emphasized the strategic partnership and mutual efforts to address trade imbalances caused by US-imposed tariffs. Jaishankar reiterated India's strategy to foster a bilateral agreement despite global trade disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)