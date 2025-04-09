Left Menu

Admiral Paparo Advocates for Continued USAID Support Amidst Pacific Tensions

Admiral Samuel Paparo stressed the importance of USAID funding for Pacific Islands as U.S. influence is challenged by China. During a congressional hearing, he emphasized the role of the Coast Guard and advocated for maintaining financial aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:52 IST
Admiral Paparo Advocates for Continued USAID Support Amidst Pacific Tensions
Admiral Samuel Paparo
  • Country:
  • United States

Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of U.S. forces for the Indo-Pacific, strongly advocated for continued USAID funding to the strategically important Pacific Islands region. His remarks come amid increasing competition from China for influence in the area.

Speaking at a congressional hearing, Paparo addressed concerns about potential missed opportunities due to previous actions by the Trump administration, which had been critical of USAID. He underscored his commitment to push for ongoing support from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Paparo also highlighted the critical role played by the Coast Guard in the South Pacific, suggesting that its full potential has not yet been exploited in maintaining U.S. presence and support in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025