Admiral Paparo Advocates for Continued USAID Support Amidst Pacific Tensions

Admiral Samuel Paparo, head of U.S. forces for the Indo-Pacific, strongly advocated for continued USAID funding to the strategically important Pacific Islands region. His remarks come amid increasing competition from China for influence in the area.

Speaking at a congressional hearing, Paparo addressed concerns about potential missed opportunities due to previous actions by the Trump administration, which had been critical of USAID. He underscored his commitment to push for ongoing support from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Paparo also highlighted the critical role played by the Coast Guard in the South Pacific, suggesting that its full potential has not yet been exploited in maintaining U.S. presence and support in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)