Shiv Sena's Unwavering Loyalty to CM Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat expressed unwavering support for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, affirming trust in his leadership. Shirsat emphasized the party's commitment to Shinde's decisions post-assembly polls, despite potential alliances with rivals. The remarks came amid state assembly election results anticipation.

Updated: 22-11-2024 08:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 08:41 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat underscored his party's unwavering loyalty to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, declaring that Shiv Sena leaders will follow Shinde's guidance after the assembly poll outcomes.

Shirsat expressed unreserved confidence in Shinde's leadership, asserting the party's alignment with Shinde as election results hover on the horizon. Questions of possible alliances, including with the rival NCP led by Sharad Pawar, were met with Shirsat's firm stance on standing by Shinde, whom he assured will make the 'right decisions'

While BJP ally leader Pravin Darekar distanced his party from Shirsat's comments, the alliances within Maharashtra's political sphere reminded observers of the complex relationships shaping the state's governance landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

