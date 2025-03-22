Celebrating Maharashtra: A Cultural Extravaganza by NCP
The Nationalist Congress Party will host 'Maharashtra Mahotsav' to celebrate the state’s 65th anniversary. Spanning from May 1 to May 3 in Mumbai and extended to other regions, the festival will include various cultural and social programs showcasing Maharashtra's history. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar emphasizes a balanced approach to politics and social service.
- Country:
- India
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Maharashtra's formation through the celebration of 'Maharashtra Mahotsav'. The event, scheduled from May 1 to May 3 in Mumbai, aims to engage the youth with a series of social, cultural, artistic, sports, and literary programs.
Sunil Tatkare, the state unit chief, shared details during a recent meeting, highlighting similar events planned over the next 15 days in regions like Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune. The initiative seeks to underscore the state's rich cultural heritage and identity.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is leading the effort under a vision of integrating social service with politics. Previous initiatives include 'Swarajya Saptah' and 'Classical Marathi Language Day', marking significant historical and cultural dates in the state's calendar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating Cultural Heritage: Tawi Festival Kicks Off in Jammu
Basant Utsav 2025: Celebrating Cultural Heritage and Empowering Women
Vadhvan port in Maharashtra's Palghar district to be operational by 2030: Ajit Pawar in state assembly.
Domestic flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport from next month; 85 pc work done, trials successfully conducted: Ajit Pawar.
Maharashtra to have a new health and senior citizens policy: Finance Minister Ajit Pawar during budget speech in state assembly.