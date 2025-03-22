Celebrating Maharashtra: A Cultural Extravaganza by NCP

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to commemorate the 65th anniversary of Maharashtra's formation through the celebration of 'Maharashtra Mahotsav'. The event, scheduled from May 1 to May 3 in Mumbai, aims to engage the youth with a series of social, cultural, artistic, sports, and literary programs.

Sunil Tatkare, the state unit chief, shared details during a recent meeting, highlighting similar events planned over the next 15 days in regions like Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune. The initiative seeks to underscore the state's rich cultural heritage and identity.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is leading the effort under a vision of integrating social service with politics. Previous initiatives include 'Swarajya Saptah' and 'Classical Marathi Language Day', marking significant historical and cultural dates in the state's calendar.

