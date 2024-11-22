Trump's Treasury Talk: Key Players in the Running

In the wake of the presidential transition, Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating a strategic lineup for the Treasury role. Kevin Warsh, a well-versed investment banker and former Federal Reserve Board member, has emerged as a potential appointee for the Secretary of Treasury, with the possibility of ascending to the role of Federal Reserve Chairman in the future.

The Wall Street Journal detailed private discussions between Trump and Warsh at the Mar-a-Lago retreat on Wednesday, as they navigated potential economic strategies. While Warsh is a prominent figure in these talks, Trump is also considering Scott Bessent, known for his tenure at a Yale University hedge fund, for the White House National Economic Council before moving to the Treasury.

Despite these discussions, the decision remains open with other contenders like Marc Rowan, Senator Bill Hagerty, and Robert Lighthizer also under review for the pivotal Treasury position. As anticipation builds, Trump's final decision is awaited with keen interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)