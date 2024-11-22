Left Menu

Trump's Treasury Talk: Key Players in the Running

Donald Trump considers appointing Kevin Warsh as Treasury Secretary, with a potential future role as Federal Reserve Chairman. Discussions took place at Mar-a-Lago, involving other notable candidates like Scott Bessent, Marc Rowan, Senator Bill Hagerty, and Robert Lighthizer for key economic positions. An official decision is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:18 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the presidential transition, Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating a strategic lineup for the Treasury role. Kevin Warsh, a well-versed investment banker and former Federal Reserve Board member, has emerged as a potential appointee for the Secretary of Treasury, with the possibility of ascending to the role of Federal Reserve Chairman in the future.

The Wall Street Journal detailed private discussions between Trump and Warsh at the Mar-a-Lago retreat on Wednesday, as they navigated potential economic strategies. While Warsh is a prominent figure in these talks, Trump is also considering Scott Bessent, known for his tenure at a Yale University hedge fund, for the White House National Economic Council before moving to the Treasury.

Despite these discussions, the decision remains open with other contenders like Marc Rowan, Senator Bill Hagerty, and Robert Lighthizer also under review for the pivotal Treasury position. As anticipation builds, Trump's final decision is awaited with keen interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

