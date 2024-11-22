Nadda Rebuts Congress's Manipur Narrative

In a pointed counter, BJP president J P Nadda has accused the Congress of formulating an 'incorrect, false, and politically motivated narrative' regarding the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's request for presidential intervention, Nadda highlighted what he termed the Congress's 'abject failure' in addressing local issues during their governance.

He asserted that the BJP is committed to stabilizing the region and restoring peace, contrasting this with the Congress's alleged encouragement of destabilizing elements and historical mishandling.

(With inputs from agencies.)