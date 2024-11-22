Nadda Rebuts Congress's Manipur Narrative
BJP president J P Nadda accused Congress of politically motivated narratives on Manipur unrest. He countered Mallikarjun Kharge's call for President's intervention, citing Congress's past failures in the region. Nadda contrasted BJP's efforts to restore stability and peace against Congress's alleged historical mishandling.
- India
In a pointed counter, BJP president J P Nadda has accused the Congress of formulating an 'incorrect, false, and politically motivated narrative' regarding the ongoing unrest in Manipur.
Responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's request for presidential intervention, Nadda highlighted what he termed the Congress's 'abject failure' in addressing local issues during their governance.
He asserted that the BJP is committed to stabilizing the region and restoring peace, contrasting this with the Congress's alleged encouragement of destabilizing elements and historical mishandling.
