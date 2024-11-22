Maharashtra Election Sparks Political Tensions on Counting Eve
As Maharashtra gears up for the vote counting of its assembly elections, political leaders weigh in on exit poll predictions. While BJP's Deepak Mankar remains confident of a Mahayuti victory, Congress's Nana Patole pins hopes on the MVA’s appeal on pressing issues like inflation and unemployment.
- Country:
- India
On the eve of vote counting in Maharashtra's assembly elections, political tensions simmer as leaders react to exit poll predictions. Pune NCP president Deepak Mankar expressed strong confidence in the BJP-led Mahayuti securing a win with 180 seats and clinching all 8 seats in the Pune district.
Pune Collector Suhas Diwase detailed the administration's preparedness, ensuring complete logistical setups and appointing micro observers at counting centers. The vote counting, scheduled to begin with postal ballots at 8 am, follows a tightly organized procedure.
As exit polls largely favor the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, contrasting views emerge with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole dismissing such predictions. He highlighted the electorate's discontent over issues like inflation and unemployment, predicting a win for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maha Vikas Aghadi is a vehicle that has no wheels and brakes and everyone there is fighting to sit on the driver's seat: PM Modi.
Amit Shah Predicts Defeat of Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra Elections
Maha Vikas Aghadi will be defeated in Maharashtra assembly polls the same way Congress was wiped out in Haryana: Amit Shah in Sangli.
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders blinded by lust for power: Amit Shah in rally at Jalgaon for Nov 20 Maharashtra polls.
Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi Unveils Ambitious Manifesto Ahead of State Elections