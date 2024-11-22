Left Menu

Maharashtra Election Sparks Political Tensions on Counting Eve

As Maharashtra gears up for the vote counting of its assembly elections, political leaders weigh in on exit poll predictions. While BJP's Deepak Mankar remains confident of a Mahayuti victory, Congress's Nana Patole pins hopes on the MVA’s appeal on pressing issues like inflation and unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:54 IST
Pune NCP president Deepak Mankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of vote counting in Maharashtra's assembly elections, political tensions simmer as leaders react to exit poll predictions. Pune NCP president Deepak Mankar expressed strong confidence in the BJP-led Mahayuti securing a win with 180 seats and clinching all 8 seats in the Pune district.

Pune Collector Suhas Diwase detailed the administration's preparedness, ensuring complete logistical setups and appointing micro observers at counting centers. The vote counting, scheduled to begin with postal ballots at 8 am, follows a tightly organized procedure.

As exit polls largely favor the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, contrasting views emerge with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole dismissing such predictions. He highlighted the electorate's discontent over issues like inflation and unemployment, predicting a win for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

