US Allegations Against Adani Spark Political Controversy in India

The Andhra Pradesh BJP, led by President D Purandeswari, has responded to serious allegations emerging from the United States involving the Adani Group. These charges have raised important political questions as they allegedly implicate key figures associated with the Congress party.

The accusations, brought forth by US prosecutors, describe a purported scheme by business tycoon and Adani Group chairman, Gautam Adani, to bribe Indian officials with USD 250 million for preferential treatment in solar power contract negotiations. These claims, however, have been denied by the Adani conglomerate.

Purandeswari pointed to past collaborations and associations between Congress-linked governments, including those in Tamil Nadu and Odisha, with Adani Group ventures. She further asserted connections between Adani and Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law, Robert Vadra, raising doubts about the Congress party's posture on corruption accountability with regard to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)