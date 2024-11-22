Amid the Ukraine conflict, Russia grapples with a severe recruitment crisis. The death of up to 160,000 soldiers has pushed Moscow to reinforce its ranks, yet finding recruits is increasingly difficult due to historical maltreatment and low morale.

Complicating the situation, a new draft law mandates online draft notifications, pressuring young Russian men to serve amid an unpopular, seemingly endless war. Additionally, attempts to recruit North Korean soldiers face challenges in language and tactics compatibility.

This crisis, marked by desperate measures like drafting prisoners, underscores Russia's struggle to maintain military strength, raising questions about its war strategy and future negotiations.

