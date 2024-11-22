Left Menu

Putin's Recruitment Crisis: Russian Army's Struggle Amid Ukraine Conflict

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia faces a recruitment crisis with significant troop losses. As the Kremlin seeks to mobilize more soldiers, challenges include historical maltreatment of recruits and political pressure. The situation raises strategic questions about Russia's capacity to sustain its military efforts.

22-11-2024
Amid the Ukraine conflict, Russia grapples with a severe recruitment crisis. The death of up to 160,000 soldiers has pushed Moscow to reinforce its ranks, yet finding recruits is increasingly difficult due to historical maltreatment and low morale.

Complicating the situation, a new draft law mandates online draft notifications, pressuring young Russian men to serve amid an unpopular, seemingly endless war. Additionally, attempts to recruit North Korean soldiers face challenges in language and tactics compatibility.

This crisis, marked by desperate measures like drafting prisoners, underscores Russia's struggle to maintain military strength, raising questions about its war strategy and future negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

