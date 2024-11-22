Left Menu

Praise for Atishi: A Thousand Times Better

At the seventh convocation ceremony of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, LG V K Saxena lauded Delhi CM Atishi, calling her 'a thousand times better' than her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal. He highlighted the importance of responsibility towards oneself, family, society, and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:49 IST
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking commendation, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi received high praise from Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who remarked she is 'a thousand times better' than her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the seventh convocation ceremony at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, Saxena expressed his delight at having a woman as the capital's chief minister. His remarks came with a supportive glance towards Atishi, who was present to address the students.

Saxena advised students to uphold four guiding principles: self-responsibility, family duty, societal contribution, and the aspiration to break gender barriers. The comment comes against a backdrop of ongoing AAP and BJP tensions over governance and bureaucratic control following Kejriwal's resignation amid corruption allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

