Tragic Accident Claims Samajwadi Party Leader's Life

Anand Verma, a 55-year-old Samajwadi Party leader from Amethi, was killed in an accident involving two vehicles after attending a function honoring SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The driver responsible fled the scene, and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 55-year-old Samajwadi Party leader died in a tragic accident after attending a function marking the birth anniversary of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Anand Verma, the SP block president from Amethi, was returning home when the accident occurred, according to police reports.

The incident took place after the driver of a Bolero car, parked near Gauriganj's Vidyut police station, suddenly opened the vehicle's door, causing Verma's motorcycle to crash into it. As a result, he fell and was run over by a speeding Scorpio coming from the opposite direction.

Following the accident, the Scorpio driver fled the scene. Locals rushed Verma to the district hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are conducting a search to apprehend the driver. The death of Verma, described as a dedicated party worker, is considered a significant loss to the Samajwadi Party, said District President Ram Udit Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

