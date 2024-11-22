Tragic Accident Claims Samajwadi Party Leader's Life

A 55-year-old Samajwadi Party leader died in a tragic accident after attending a function marking the birth anniversary of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Anand Verma, the SP block president from Amethi, was returning home when the accident occurred, according to police reports.

The incident took place after the driver of a Bolero car, parked near Gauriganj's Vidyut police station, suddenly opened the vehicle's door, causing Verma's motorcycle to crash into it. As a result, he fell and was run over by a speeding Scorpio coming from the opposite direction.

Following the accident, the Scorpio driver fled the scene. Locals rushed Verma to the district hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are conducting a search to apprehend the driver. The death of Verma, described as a dedicated party worker, is considered a significant loss to the Samajwadi Party, said District President Ram Udit Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)