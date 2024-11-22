Left Menu

Kejriwal Kicks Off 'Revdi Par Charcha' Campaign Ahead of Delhi Elections

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign to highlight services provided by the AAP government. The initiative aims to inform voters about free facilities, counter BJP criticisms, and emphasize the importance of re-electing Kejriwal to sustain these benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), inaugurated the 'Revdi Par Charcha' campaign in anticipation of next year's Delhi Assembly elections. This campaign, running from November 25 to December 10, focuses on educating voters about the free services available under the AAP government.

Speaking at the launch, Kejriwal highlighted the importance of these services—electricity, water, healthcare, education, women's bus rides, and elderly pilgrimages. He announced an upcoming initiative for women: Rs 1,000 monthly assistance. Party activities will include 65,000 meetings across the city to further elucidate the significance of these initiatives.

While Kejriwal took pride in AAP's achievements, he also criticized the BJP's lack of similar initiatives, accusing them of hindering Delhi's development. With the backing of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, he urged voters to re-elect him, ensuring continued access to these critical services, contrary to BJP's promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

