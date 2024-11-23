Ukraine Seeks Advanced Air Defense Amid Rising Tensions
President Zelenskiy of Ukraine is advocating for new air defense systems in response to Russia's deployment of a medium-range missile. He underscores the immorality of using new weapons for terror and calls for global measures to prevent further war escalation by Russia.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that the country is actively working on developing new air defense systems to mitigate 'new risks' brought about by Russia's recent deployment of a medium-range missile.
Addressing the nation, Zelenskiy condemned the testing of weapons intended for terror in other countries as an 'international crime' and urged the international community to provide a robust 'serious response' to deter Moscow from further war expansion.
He emphasized the gravity of the situation, urging Ukrainians to remain vigilant amidst continuous Russian aggression, and criticized President Putin's reliance on intimidation, which he claims is the foundation of Putin's power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
