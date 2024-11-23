Left Menu

Matt Gaetz Steps Away from Politics Amidst Controversy

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz will not return to Congress after stepping aside from a role as attorney general under President-elect Trump. Amidst growing allegations of misconduct, Gaetz announced he aims to pursue personal goals, withdrawing from the 119th Congress to focus on life with his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 01:35 IST
Matt Gaetz Steps Away from Politics Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

Former Representative Matt Gaetz announced he'll not be returning to Congress after withdrawing from consideration for the role of attorney general in the Trump administration. This decision follows escalating allegations of sexual misconduct, which Gaetz has firmly denied.

Gaetz mentioned his intention to engage in public service from a different platform, emphasizing personal goals alongside his family. The Florida Republican's withdrawal comes amid ongoing ethics investigations, raising doubts about his confirmation as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

Following Gaetz's withdrawal, President-elect Trump nominated Pam Bondi, known for her legal expertise and loyalty. Gaetz surprised many by resigning from Congress, despite winning reelection. He disclosed it was time to step away after 14 years in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024