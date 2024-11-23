Matt Gaetz Steps Away from Politics Amidst Controversy
Former Rep. Matt Gaetz will not return to Congress after stepping aside from a role as attorney general under President-elect Trump. Amidst growing allegations of misconduct, Gaetz announced he aims to pursue personal goals, withdrawing from the 119th Congress to focus on life with his family.
- Country:
- United States
Former Representative Matt Gaetz announced he'll not be returning to Congress after withdrawing from consideration for the role of attorney general in the Trump administration. This decision follows escalating allegations of sexual misconduct, which Gaetz has firmly denied.
Gaetz mentioned his intention to engage in public service from a different platform, emphasizing personal goals alongside his family. The Florida Republican's withdrawal comes amid ongoing ethics investigations, raising doubts about his confirmation as the nation's chief law enforcement officer.
Following Gaetz's withdrawal, President-elect Trump nominated Pam Bondi, known for her legal expertise and loyalty. Gaetz surprised many by resigning from Congress, despite winning reelection. He disclosed it was time to step away after 14 years in politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
