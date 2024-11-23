Left Menu

Trump Taps Chavez-DeRemer for Labor Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer from Oregon as labor secretary. Chavez-DeRemer is recognized for her commitment to enhancing the U.S. workforce. Despite losing her Congressional seat in 2022, she remains a key player in the labor sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 07:02 IST
In a significant appointment, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday that Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a congresswoman from Oregon, has been selected to serve as the U.S. labor secretary.

Trump praised Chavez-DeRemer for her relentless efforts alongside business and labor groups to fortify the U.S. workforce and aid American citizens. He expressed his eagerness to collaborate with her on creating substantial opportunities for American workers, expanding training programs and apprenticeships, raising wages, improving working conditions, and reviving manufacturing jobs.

Despite being elected to Congress in 2022, Chavez-DeRemer was recently unseated by Democrat Janelle Bynum. Yet, her influence and dedication to labor issues continue to be recognized at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

