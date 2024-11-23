Trump Taps Chavez-DeRemer for Labor Secretary

In a significant appointment, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Friday that Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a congresswoman from Oregon, has been selected to serve as the U.S. labor secretary.

Trump praised Chavez-DeRemer for her relentless efforts alongside business and labor groups to fortify the U.S. workforce and aid American citizens. He expressed his eagerness to collaborate with her on creating substantial opportunities for American workers, expanding training programs and apprenticeships, raising wages, improving working conditions, and reviving manufacturing jobs.

Despite being elected to Congress in 2022, Chavez-DeRemer was recently unseated by Democrat Janelle Bynum. Yet, her influence and dedication to labor issues continue to be recognized at the national level.

