High-Stakes By-Elections in West Bengal: TMC's Turf Battle

On Saturday morning, in West Bengal, the counting of votes for six assembly constituencies commenced under stringent security measures, according to officials. The by-elections, held last week, are taking place in Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).

The voter turnout for these pivotal elections was recorded at 69.29%. However, the electoral process was marred by isolated incidents of violence, including a tragic crude bomb incident in Bhatpara near Naihati, resulting in the death of a local TMC worker.

In effort to secure a peaceful counting process, the Election Commission has deployed rigorous security measures. Five of these seats had been won by the TMC, while Madarihat had been secured by the BJP in 2021, underscoring the strategic importance of these elections. The by-elections follow the resignation of MLAs who vacated assembly seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)