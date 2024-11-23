Left Menu

High-Stakes By-Elections in West Bengal: TMC's Turf Battle

Vote counting for West Bengal's by-elections in six constituencies began amid heavy security. The elections saw incidents of violence and a voter turnout of 69.29%. The TMC is aiming to retain its stronghold in five south Bengal seats, contested due to vacant constituencies from 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:12 IST
High-Stakes By-Elections in West Bengal: TMC's Turf Battle
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday morning, in West Bengal, the counting of votes for six assembly constituencies commenced under stringent security measures, according to officials. The by-elections, held last week, are taking place in Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST).

The voter turnout for these pivotal elections was recorded at 69.29%. However, the electoral process was marred by isolated incidents of violence, including a tragic crude bomb incident in Bhatpara near Naihati, resulting in the death of a local TMC worker.

In effort to secure a peaceful counting process, the Election Commission has deployed rigorous security measures. Five of these seats had been won by the TMC, while Madarihat had been secured by the BJP in 2021, underscoring the strategic importance of these elections. The by-elections follow the resignation of MLAs who vacated assembly seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024