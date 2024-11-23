Left Menu

Rajasthan's Pivotal Bypoll Vote Count Unfolds

Vote counting for bypolls in seven Rajasthan assembly seats commenced under tight security. The counting began at 8 a.m. with postal ballots before moving to EVM votes. Results for constituencies including Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, and Dausa are expected to be announced today as the process encompasses multiple rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:14 IST
Rajasthan's Pivotal Bypoll Vote Count Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, the crucial counting of votes for bypolls in seven assembly constituencies began on Saturday under stringent security measures, as confirmed by an official from the election department.

The counting process, which kicked off at 8 a.m., initially focused on postal ballots before proceeding to the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Voters had previously cast their ballots on November 13 across diverse constituencies including Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, and Dausa.

The intricacies of the counting entail 22 rounds each in Jhunjhunu and Salumbar, 21 rounds in Ramgarh, and varying rounds in other regions. Results are anticipated later today, concluding this pivotal democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024