Rajasthan's Pivotal Bypoll Vote Count Unfolds
Vote counting for bypolls in seven Rajasthan assembly seats commenced under tight security. The counting began at 8 a.m. with postal ballots before moving to EVM votes. Results for constituencies including Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, and Dausa are expected to be announced today as the process encompasses multiple rounds.
In Rajasthan, the crucial counting of votes for bypolls in seven assembly constituencies began on Saturday under stringent security measures, as confirmed by an official from the election department.
The counting process, which kicked off at 8 a.m., initially focused on postal ballots before proceeding to the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Voters had previously cast their ballots on November 13 across diverse constituencies including Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, and Dausa.
The intricacies of the counting entail 22 rounds each in Jhunjhunu and Salumbar, 21 rounds in Ramgarh, and varying rounds in other regions. Results are anticipated later today, concluding this pivotal democratic exercise.
