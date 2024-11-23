Rajasthan's Pivotal Bypoll Vote Count Unfolds

In Rajasthan, the crucial counting of votes for bypolls in seven assembly constituencies began on Saturday under stringent security measures, as confirmed by an official from the election department.

The counting process, which kicked off at 8 a.m., initially focused on postal ballots before proceeding to the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Voters had previously cast their ballots on November 13 across diverse constituencies including Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, and Dausa.

The intricacies of the counting entail 22 rounds each in Jhunjhunu and Salumbar, 21 rounds in Ramgarh, and varying rounds in other regions. Results are anticipated later today, concluding this pivotal democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)