Bihar's Assembly Bypolls: A Crucial Test for Political Alliances

The counting of votes for the Bihar assembly by-elections commenced at 8 AM, enveloped by stringent security measures.

These by-elections, which took place on November 13, hold immense significance for the ruling NDA, the INDIA bloc, and the recently established Jan Suraaj party.

Over 12 lakh voters participated in these crucial elections, deciding the political destiny of 38 candidates across the four constituencies, left vacant after their MLAs won Lok Sabha seats.

