Intense Race at Gambegre Bypoll: Who Will Claim Victory?

The vote count for the Gambegre bypoll in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district has commenced, officials announced on Saturday. The process began at 8 AM under high security measures, according to Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari.

In managing the count, 28 personnel have been assigned, alongside a supervisor and an assistant to ensure accuracy and smooth facilitation. As procedure dictates, counting of postal ballots is prioritized before the regular votes are tallied.

Polling on November 13 attracted a robust voter turnout, with over 90% of the 30,086 electorate participating. The election field hosts six candidates, vying for victory in this tightly contested bypoll.

