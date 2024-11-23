Left Menu

Intense Race at Gambegre Bypoll: Who Will Claim Victory?

The Gambegre bypoll vote count is underway in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, starting at 8 AM amidst tight security. Election officials are managing the process, which includes the initial focus on postal ballots. The bypoll, held on November 13, saw over 90% voter turnout with six candidates contesting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 23-11-2024 08:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 08:25 IST
The vote count for the Gambegre bypoll in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district has commenced, officials announced on Saturday. The process began at 8 AM under high security measures, according to Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari.

In managing the count, 28 personnel have been assigned, alongside a supervisor and an assistant to ensure accuracy and smooth facilitation. As procedure dictates, counting of postal ballots is prioritized before the regular votes are tallied.

Polling on November 13 attracted a robust voter turnout, with over 90% of the 30,086 electorate participating. The election field hosts six candidates, vying for victory in this tightly contested bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

