President-elect Donald Trump is expected to appoint Scott Bessent, a prominent investor, as the new U.S. Treasury Secretary, according to sources consulted by Reuters. This announcement has sparked widespread approval in financial circles, citing Bessent's extensive expertise in financial markets as a significant asset.

Financial analysts highlight that Bessent's potential appointment reflects a strategic move by Trump to align with Wall Street-friendly policies. His extensive background in both public and private sectors positions him uniquely to tackle ongoing fiscal negotiations and market fluctuations that may arise as Trump's policies unfold.

This decision comes at a pivotal moment with global economic tensions, including geopolitical conflicts and trade negotiations, where experienced market practitioners like Bessent are deemed crucial. His nomination is seen as an assurance to markets, providing stability amidst potential economic policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)